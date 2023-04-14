Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center presents Under the Stars

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center presents Under the Stars on Friday, April 21, 2023. The night will consist of food, music, dancing, drinks, silent auction, and a live auction. Doors open at 6 p.m.

It all takes place at Oak Hallow Farm in Fairhope. Tickets are $75 per person and you can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies
Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’