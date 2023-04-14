Baldwin County deputies trying to ID body found in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has what it believes to be a murder mystery on its hands. The body of a man was found near Seminole Saturday, April 8, 2023 and the identity is still unknown. Investigators said foul play is suspected.

Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on ATVs combed both sides of U.S. 90 on the west side of Seminole Friday morning. Investigators said they were doing so in the hopes they could turn up any evidence to help in the investigation.

Autopsy results have been inconclusive, but investigators said evidence at the scene indicates the body was brought from somewhere else and dumped. Believed to be a short-statured Caucasian or Hispanic male, deputies said the body was found by a turkey hunter leaving his hunting property. Wildlife activity near the gate drew his attention to the remains which deputies said appeared to have been there for more than a week.

Shirt pictured is similar to one found on victim (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Slide-style "And 1" flip flop is similar to those found on victim (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

There was no identification on the victim, but investigators hope someone may recognize his clothing. Images provided by the sheriff’s office show clothing similar to what the victim was found wearing; brown jogging pants with cargo pockets, “And 1″ slide-style flip flops and a blue, paisley-patterned shirt.

“We know that time is of the essence. We’re already behind by this being delayed in reporting so we’re already behind there, so getting that person identified tells us a lot of things,” said Captain Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “Once we can establish who the victim is, we start looking at the pattern of life, establish a victimology and usually a person’s pattern ends up indicating who they were around…what may have led to this.”

The area where the body was found is a very rural area. Investigators said if the hunter hadn’t been on the property that day, it’s possible the body may have never been found. If you think you know who the victim is or have information that could help with the case, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 937-0202.

