A beautiful Friday for the Gulf Coast

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our Friday is gorgeous! Temps started in the mid 50s and are now warming up into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and no rain chances.

Another system will bring us some rain over the weekend. The best chances look to be from late Saturday afternoon to early hours of Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected with this weekend system.

That timing means we should be able to make most of our plans this weekend. Just watch out for late Saturday afternoon and evening. By the time you wake up on Sunday morning most of the rain will be gone and we’ll see slow clearing and improving conditions the rest of the day.

The surf conditions are improving as well. There is a moderate risk of rip currents for Friday, a low risk on Saturday, and a moderate risk on Sunday. As always, check your local beach flags and use caution!

Have a great weekend!

