Biloxi man sentenced in death of 16-year-old girl; court documents detail day of crime

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A jury convicted a Biloxi man of capital murder in the death of a teenage girl in 2020.

Jaquez Porter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing Madison Harris who was 16 at the time.

Madison Harris (WLOX)

According to court documents, Porter and his friend Jarvis Cook, both 17 years old at the time, were at the house of 17-year-old Yakeshia Blackmon and 15-year-old Willow Blackmon on the day of the crime.

The Blackmon sisters lived a couple of houses down from Harris, who lived in Rustwood Drive in Biloxi, and they had an ongoing dispute with her. Documents say the group sat at the Blackmon sisters’ house and discussed going to Harris’s house to attack her.

The group believed Harris had marijuana, based on a social media post. As the day went on, the discussions evolved into a conspiracy to rob Harris.

In the early afternoon, the group picked up 15-year-old Jasmine Kelley. Kelley agreed to assist in the robbery and was dropped off near Harris’s house.

Since Kelley and Harris were friends, Kelley was invited inside. Once inside, she started sending messages to the group to help coordinate the robbery. Shortly after Kelley arrived, a male friend of Harris showed up, and the three sat in the bedroom.

Assistant District Attorney George Huffman said as Kelley was sending the group inside information, the other teens were back at the Blackmon house preparing for the robbery.

The Blackmon sisters changed into dark clothes and wore bandanas on their faces. About thirty minutes after dropping off Kelley, the other teens attempted to break into Harris’s house through the bedroom window.

The teens were only able to open the window partially. Once they realized they couldn’t get through the window, Porter held Harris and her friend at gunpoint through the window.

While this was happening, the Blackmon Sisters entered the house through a carport door. The Blackmon sisters then rushed into Harris’s bedroom, and Willow Blackmon began to attack Harris.

Porter gave the gun to Yakeshia Blackmon through the partially-opened window. He and Jarvis Cook then ran inside the house to join the group.

As Yakeshia Blackmon brandished the gun, Harris’s friend struggled with her in an attempt to gain control. During the struggle, the gun discharged one time. Harris was hit and died as a result.

Further testimony shows that after the gunshot, Harris’s friend was able to gain control of the gun and chased the other teens out of the house. They then separated and ran in different directions.

Officers quickly developed the teens as suspects, and they were all arrested the same day.

WLOX was there when two of the five teens charged with capital murder were arrested. Yakeshia Blackmon, left, and Willow Blackmon, right, were taken into custody outside of a house located across the street from where Madison Harris was shot and killed. (WLOX)

Porter admitted he pulled his gun and held Harris at gunpoint. He also admitted to the plot to take marijuana.

Yakeshia L. Blackmon, Willow O. Blackmon, Jasmine Joy-Sade Kelley and Jarvis Jermaine Cook have pleaded guilty to their charges and are awaiting sentencing.

These five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. (Biloxi Police Dept.)

District Attorney Crosby Parker said it was a tragic case where a 16-year-old lost her life.

“The five juveniles responsible for this senseless act have all been held accountable. Four of the juveniles will be sentenced in the near future, but the most recent juvenile convicted has been sentenced to life in prison. Let it be clear that if a juvenile commits a crime with a deadly weapon, the law treats them as an adult. There will be accountability and consequences,” DA Parker said.

“The only way we will change the current trend of juvenile violence is to work together. There are warning signs of who is at risk to be a violent, juvenile offender. It seems straightforward, but if you see your child, your relative, someone you care about on social media with a deadly weapon, do something, say something- act. Each of us can make a difference. Even though we are hopeful that the judicial proceedings in some way help Madison’s family in the healing process, we know that everyone on all sides is suffering.”

