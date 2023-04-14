Earth Day with Heather Morris

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earth Day 2023 may be more important this year than at any time in recent history. Each day, extreme weather events are providing an important reminder of the impact of climate change. The first Earth Day was more than 50 years ago, and now it’s a global event that involves more than a billion people.

FACTS ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY FOR EARTH DAY :

A look at new carbon neutral food choices

How new technologies are making recycling easier than ever

Why something as simple as a light bulb can make a big difference

The impact climate change is having in our everyday lives

Heather Morris is an American actress, dancer, singer, and model. She played the role of Brittany S. Pierce in the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee. Heather appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and was the winner of the second season of FOX hit series ‘The Masked Dancer.’ With more than 1 million followers on Instagram, she is constantly using her platform to promote sustainable living and spread awareness about the climate crisis. She is a mom to two boys, ages 7 and 9, who she teaches to live eco-conscious lives.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.