Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the newly released Career Optimism Index® study, while 80% of American workers are hopeful about the future of their career, they don’t believe their current employers are doing what it takes to support their career growth.

John Woods, Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix and Executive Director, University of Phoenix Career Institute, discusses key findings from the Index. He’ll discuss the compounding obstacles American Workers face, and the drivers of employee optimism including mentorship, skilling, and mental health resources. John will also share what employers can do to combat the “Free Agent” labor market and channel workers’ optimism to their current place of work.

Interview provided by University of Phoenix.

