Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the newly released Career Optimism Index® study, while 80% of American workers are hopeful about the future of their career, they don’t believe their current employers are doing what it takes to support their career growth.

John Woods, Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix and Executive Director, University of Phoenix Career Institute, discusses key findings from the Index. He’ll discuss the compounding obstacles American Workers face, and the drivers of employee optimism including mentorship, skilling, and mental health resources. John will also share what employers can do to combat the “Free Agent” labor market and channel workers’ optimism to their current place of work.

Interview provided by University of Phoenix.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’