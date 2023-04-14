Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple events are happening this weekend at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.
Event #1
Dixie Division Military Vehicle Show
Friday, April 14: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00p.m.
Saturday, April 15: 8:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.
Location: Recreational area of the grounds
Event #2
Tolling the Boats
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Location: Aircraft Pavilion
Event #3
Living History Crew Drill
Date: Saturday, April 15
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Location: Battleship Memorial Park
*Planes fly based on weather
Check USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park Facebook page for any updates.
