Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple events are happening this weekend at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.

Event #1

Dixie Division Military Vehicle Show

Friday, April 14: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00p.m.

Saturday, April 15: 8:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.

Location: Recreational area of the grounds

Event #2

Tolling the Boats

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: Aircraft Pavilion

Event #3

Living History Crew Drill

Date: Saturday, April 15

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Battleship Memorial Park

*Planes fly based on weather

Check USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park Facebook page for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend
Events at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park this weekend
MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022
MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022
25 Chefs from the Port City put their best dishes forward to see who could win the vote of...
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 23rd Annua Chef Challenge
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile