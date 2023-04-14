Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 23rd Annua Chef Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While band Roman Street set the beat -- 25 of the Port City’s best chefs -- were putting their best dishes forward.

“That’s what we love to do -- we appreciate all -- we get our pleasure off people enjoy everything that we put out,” said Cling DeJarnett, Renaissance Riverview Hotel.

It’s the 23rd Annual Chef Challenge.

“We feel like we put a lot of love in the food and that’s the name of the game here. So we are hoping to show that and we are hoping people receive it,” said Tony Reynolds, Battle House Executive Chef.

It’s a sold out event. Their goal was to sell 500 tickets -- they sold nearly 600. All of the proceeds are helping feed the Gulf Coast.

“Just so many ways we are trying to reach people... And an important event like this helps us to raise funds for that. But also it helps to connect people to what we actually do -- we have an opportunity to talk about those things with folks we may not be in front of all the time,” said Michael Ledger, Feeding the Gulf Coast President & CEO.

And they hope you came hungry because there was so much food!

“They have the shrimp, the scallions, brisket -- all excellent,” said one woman.

“The crab bisque -- oh my gosh!!! It’s sooo good -- I could just eat and eat and eat that,” said one woman.

After taste testing -- guests voted for their Favorite Appetizer, Entree, and Dessert.

“There’s a lot of dessert here tonight -- so I don’t know -- that bread pudding next to me is pretty good,” said Cammie Wayne, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe.

Local favorite Cammie’s Old Dutch -- has participated every year -- and is looking for a 4th win tonight!

“Lee: What keeps you coming back? -- Cammie: It’s good -- I get out there, I talk to people, it’s for a good cause -- and it’s a lot of fun. And then there’s wine over there in the corner (laughs) -- Lee: That helps (laughs). Cammie: It does help. (laughs).”

While it’s fun competition -- the real winners are the people Feeding the Gulf Coast continues to serve.

“We have a lot of caring people in Mobile -- the fact that we are helping people along the Gulf Coast that need help,” said one lady.

And this year’s winners are:

Best Appetizer: The Islander.

Best Entree: Naman’s Catering.

Best Dessert: Cammie’s Old Dutch.

People’s Choice: Bay Gourmet Catering.

