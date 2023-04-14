Florida Highway Patrol arrests 2 convicted felons following a pursuit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested two convicted felons carrying drugs and weapons after a highway pursuit and a foot chase, according to officials.

Authorities said Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Altima travelling north on Mobile Highway which was speeding, passing vehicles in the median and had tags not matching the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and began driving in the southbound lanes heading north to avoid state trooper, according to officials.

A state trooper executed a P.I.T. as the vehicle attempted to turn onto Godwin Lane which brought the vehicle to a stop and the driver and passenger fled on foot, according to authorities.

A state trooper deployed his taser and stopped the driver roughly 200 yards from the vehicle after seeing him discard a 9mm pistol from his waistband during the pursuit, according to authorities.

Highway Patrol said the passenger was taken into custody 400 yards away from the vehicle in a parking lot with the help of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

State Troopers said they found 30 grams of cocaine and marijuana in addition to the gun.

Dakota Downs and Cordrell Hayes were arrested and charged with multiple offenses including fleeing and trafficking cocaine. Both men are convicted felons, according to authorities.

