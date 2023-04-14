Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida Highway Patrol arrests 2 convicted felons following a pursuit

Cordrell Hayes (left) and Dakota Downs (right)
Cordrell Hayes (left) and Dakota Downs (right)(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested two convicted felons carrying drugs and weapons after a highway pursuit and a foot chase, according to officials.

Authorities said Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Altima travelling north on Mobile Highway which was speeding, passing vehicles in the median and had tags not matching the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop and began driving in the southbound lanes heading north to avoid state trooper, according to officials.

A state trooper executed a P.I.T. as the vehicle attempted to turn onto Godwin Lane which brought the vehicle to a stop and the driver and passenger fled on foot, according to authorities.

A state trooper deployed his taser and stopped the driver roughly 200 yards from the vehicle after seeing him discard a 9mm pistol from his waistband during the pursuit, according to authorities.

Highway Patrol said the passenger was taken into custody 400 yards away from the vehicle in a parking lot with the help of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

State Troopers said they found 30 grams of cocaine and marijuana in addition to the gun.

Dakota Downs and Cordrell Hayes were arrested and charged with multiple offenses including fleeing and trafficking cocaine. Both men are convicted felons, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022
MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022
25 Chefs from the Port City put their best dishes forward to see who could win the vote of...
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 23rd Annua Chef Challenge
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile
MPD report shows decrease in violent crime
MPD report shows decrease in violent crime
Town Hall in Semmes discusses annexation
Semmes annexation meeting attracts many wanting to join city limits