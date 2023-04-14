How stalled Citronelle murder case came back from dead, ending in guilty verdict

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The murder conviction Friday of a Citronelle woman marked a huge win for prosecutors in a 7-year-old case that once appeared dead.

The jury found Ellen Lanelle Beckham, 58, guilty of fatally shooting her husband, Vincent Beckham, in April 2016. The trial, itself, lasted a week. But the legal twists and turns go back much further. The first time prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury, the panel declined to indict.

That rarely happens in major cases, and it typically marks the end of a prosecution. But Ashley Rich, who was the Mobile County district attorney at the time, sent her chief investigator to take a fresh look at the crime scene that remained in the same condition it was on April 25, 2016. Current District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the investigator found an additional bullet hole in the home on AJ Mason Road that prosecutors argued was inconsistent with Beckham’s account.

Prosecutors presented the case to a different grand jury, and this time got an indictment.

“It is unusual, but it is something that happens from time to time,” Blackwood said. “And any time we have a case that’s no-billed, when new evidence surfaces, that is an option that we have to take it back to a grand jury and present that new evidence.”

The district attorney added there is no legal prohibition against representing charges to a grand jury before a case has gone to trial.

“We’ve done it in cases before, and we will continue to do it anytime we’re able to uncover additional evidence that would tend to show that the defendant is guilty,” he said.

Defense attorney Richard Shields said there was plenty of evidence that his client had been abused. He said she filed for divorce and was trying to get into a battered women’s shelter.

“Very disappointed in the verdict,” he said. “I mean, we felt like we pretty much presented a case of domestic violence against her, that shooting was in self-defense. And we were just completely surprised by this verdict.”

Shields said the abuse was well-documented.

“She had reported it to her divorce lawyer,” he said. “She had reported it to a lot of family members. … And she thought he was pulling a gun on her. And to defend herself, she pulled a gun and shot him first.”

The prosecution disagreed.

“This shows that domestic violence can go both ways,” he said.

Shields said his client testified for about two hours at the trial and sought permission to testify in front of both grand juries – but the DA’s Office rejected it both times. Having someone accused of a crime testify before a grand jury is a big risk for the defense, since it puts a defendant under oath in a setting with a prosecutor and no defense lawyer or judge. But Shields said he believed it was worth taking.

“I felt like if the grand jury heard what this person had to say, they would not indict,” he said.

Asked why the prosecution rejected the defendant’s request, he said: “We have that option. It’s not something we are required to do.”

At 7 years old, it was one of the oldest pending murder cases in Mobile County – perhaps, the oldest, Blackwood said.

Beckham likely will be sentenced in about a month. With an enhancement for using a firearm, she faces 20 years to life in prison. Blackwood said his office will seek the maximum penalty.

