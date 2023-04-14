Advertise With Us
Hundreds compete in the first Special Olympics in Mobile County since 2020

More than 300 athletes from area schools competed in front of family and friends
By WALA Staff and Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blount High School was the home for the 2023 Mobile County Special Olympics. It all started with the law enforcement torch to open things up.

More than 300 athletes from area schools competed in front of family and friends. All of them were excited to once again be able to compete.

“How fun is it to be out here with your friends today?

“Real fun! Yeah!

“What are you looking forward to today?”

“Running so fast!”

Events included relays, wheelchair races, shotput, long jumps, and the javelin toss.

And it wasn’t just a special day for the athletes. Dequel Robinson works with the city of Mobile and some of these athletes are enrolled in different city programs.

“Just being out here is an amazing experience. Over 300 athletes here. We have a lot of spectators and people in the stands. It’s an amazing accomplishment to actually have this back again. And I’m just excited about it,” Dequel Robinson said.

And as the games continued, these hard-working athletes had a message for those watching.

“Momma. Daddy. Make sure you cheer for me. Love you, bye!”

