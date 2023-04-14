Advertise With Us
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
From Jones College Information, Technology and Marketing Department

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was charged Friday at Jones College for shooting at a snake in the campus lake.

The man’s name was not given in the release from Jones College, but he was charged with discharging a weapon on a college campus.

The man was fishing in the lake with his grandson when he discharged the weapon.

Jones College campus police and officers from the Ellisville Police Department responded to the call.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The campus was not deemed to be in danger at any point and remained under normal operations.

