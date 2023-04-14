Advertise With Us
MFRD, Seven Hills VFD respond to mobile home fire

A dog died during a fire a this mobile home on Airport Boulevard.
A dog died during a fire a this mobile home on Airport Boulevard.(Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire at a mobile home on Airport Boulevard across from Abilene Drive East was worked by firefighters from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department Monday morning.

Officials were alerted when a neighbor called 911. No one was home except four dogs. One dog died.

Airport Boulevard in the area was blocked to traffic for a time.

