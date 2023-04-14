MFRD, Seven Hills VFD respond to mobile home fire
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire at a mobile home on Airport Boulevard across from Abilene Drive East was worked by firefighters from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and the Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department Monday morning.
Officials were alerted when a neighbor called 911. No one was home except four dogs. One dog died.
Airport Boulevard in the area was blocked to traffic for a time.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.