Mobile County DA: Woman found guilty of intentional murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury has found a Citronelle woman guilty of intentional murder for the 2016 fatal shooting of her husband, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Ellen Beckham claimed the shooting that killed Vincent Beckham was in self-defense.

She has been taken into custody, and her sentencing date will be set soon, the DA’s office said Friday.

