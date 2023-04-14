MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Symphony presents “Brahms Symphony 4″.

Brahms Symphony 4

Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2:30 p.m.

Saenger Theatre

Program:

Weber - Overture to Euranthe

Caroline Shaw - Music in Common Time

Mozart - Ave Verum

Brahms - Symphony No. 4

Norman Huynh: Guest Conductor

American conductor Norman Huynh continues to build a reputation as one of classical music’s most adventurous ambassadors. Hailed for the exuberance with which he leads orchestras across Europe, Asia and North America, Huynh’s ability to attract new audiences to the orchestra has received equal renown. The 2020 season inaugurated his tenure as Music Director of the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, joining an existing appointment as Associate Conductor for the Oregon Symphony. Huynh was born and raised in Alabama.

Student tickets are just $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends. www.mobilesymphony.org

Mobile Symphony

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilesymphony.org

251-432-2010 – Box Office

Box office open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to showtime on Saturday and Sunday concert weekends.

