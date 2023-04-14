Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Symphony presents ‘Brahms Symphony 4′

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Symphony presents “Brahms Symphony 4″.

Brahms Symphony 4

Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2:30 p.m.

Saenger Theatre

Program:

Weber - Overture to Euranthe

Caroline Shaw - Music in Common Time

Mozart - Ave Verum

Brahms - Symphony No. 4

Norman Huynh: Guest Conductor

American conductor Norman Huynh continues to build a reputation as one of classical music’s most adventurous ambassadors. Hailed for the exuberance with which he leads orchestras across Europe, Asia and North America, Huynh’s ability to attract new audiences to the orchestra has received equal renown. The 2020 season inaugurated his tenure as Music Director of the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, joining an existing appointment as Associate Conductor for the Oregon Symphony. Huynh was born and raised in Alabama.

Student tickets are just $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend the Sunday performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends. www.mobilesymphony.org

Mobile Symphony

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

www.mobilesymphony.org

251-432-2010 – Box Office

Box office open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to showtime on Saturday and Sunday concert weekends.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies
Employment Trends & Employee Retention Strategies
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Pepsi SoundStage: Cam Shelton
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’
BGS Marine Sales in Pensacola hosting April 15th ‘Open House’