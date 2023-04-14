MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department’s annual report violent crime decreased last year

MPD says it dropped by five percent and has been trending down over the last five years.

In that report, it says the city saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Overall, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says a new plan paid off calling it quote “a huge success.”

The report showed a five percent decrease in part 1 crimes and a ten percent decrease in violent crime.

Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

In 2022 there were 41 homicides reported, compared to the previous year 51.

Which was the deadliest year Mobile has seen in the last decade.

Larceny numbers saw a steep increase with almost 6,000 cases reported in 2022.

Precinct three which covers the Springdale Mall area and areas of midtown had the most homicides reported.

29 murders between 2021-2022.

While the central precinct which covers the downtown entertainment district had the least violence reported between 2021-2022 with three murders.

Chief Prine said Aniah’s Law is helping reduce crime and he also credited the community for providing information.

