Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Annual report shows violent crime went down in 2022

MPD says it dropped by five percent.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department’s annual report violent crime decreased last year

MPD says it dropped by five percent and has been trending down over the last five years.

In that report, it says the city saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Overall, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says a new plan paid off calling it quote “a huge success.”

The report showed a five percent decrease in part 1 crimes and a ten percent decrease in violent crime.

Part 1 crimes include murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

In 2022 there were 41 homicides reported, compared to the previous year 51.

Which was the deadliest year Mobile has seen in the last decade.

Larceny numbers saw a steep increase with almost 6,000 cases reported in 2022.

Precinct three which covers the Springdale Mall area and areas of midtown had the most homicides reported.

29 murders between 2021-2022.

While the central precinct which covers the downtown entertainment district had the least violence reported between 2021-2022 with three murders.

Chief Prine said Aniah’s Law is helping reduce crime and he also credited the community for providing information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Marvin Mcmillan
MPD makes arrest after 2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre
Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

Latest News

25 Chefs from the Port City put their best dishes forward to see who could win the vote of...
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s 23rd Annua Chef Challenge
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile
23rd annual 'Chef's Challenge' in Mobile
MPD report shows decrease in violent crime
MPD report shows decrease in violent crime
Town Hall in Semmes discusses annexation
Semmes annexation meeting attracts many wanting to join city limits