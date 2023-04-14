Advertise With Us
NAS Pensacola goes to heightened security posture

NAS Pensacola
NAS Pensacola(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Naval Air Station Pensacola has moved to a heightened security posture.

NAS Pensacola tweeted the following message early Friday afternoon:

“As directed by higher authorities, NAS Pensacola and other U.S. Navy installations have set a heightened security posture. Only Department of Defense (DoD) identification card holders can access the installation. Current DoD escorting privileges are suspended during this time.”

Additional information was not made available.

