NAS Pensacola goes to heightened security posture

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Naval Air Station Pensacola has moved to a heightened security posture.

NAS Pensacola tweeted the following message early Friday afternoon:

“As directed by higher authorities, NAS Pensacola and other U.S. Navy installations have set a heightened security posture. Only Department of Defense (DoD) identification card holders can access the installation. Current DoD escorting privileges are suspended during this time.”

Additional information was not made available.

