OCSO: Pilot suffers minor injuries after crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - A pilot appeared to suffer only minor injuries following a crash landing in a field, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The pilot, the only person aboard the airplane, was alert and conscious when first responders arrived, according to the OCSO. He was transported to North Okaloosa Hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation, according to authorities.

The Cessna Cardinal 177 single-engine aircraft took off from Destin Executive Airport enroute to Bob Sikes Airport to conduct instrument approaches. The pilot declared an inflight emergency after experiencing engine failure. He was able to put the aircraft down in a field just north of Possum Ridge Road in Crestview, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said it will secure the scene pending notification to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

