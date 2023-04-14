Advertise With Us
Pascagoula lifts boil water notice in last area

Generic image / Tap water
Generic image / Tap water
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday afternoon, Pascagoula lifted its boil water notice for the last section of the city.

Pascagoula says the test results from the southeast quadrant samples have returned, and the area is no longer under a notice. This means there is no part of the city under a boil water notice at this time.

The city had been under a boil water notice since Monday, when there was an unidentified water main break. The leak was then identified Tuesday in the southeast quadrant of the city.

Pascagoula leaders identify area of concern for the boil water notice

Pascagoula first lifted the notice in the southwest quadrant of the city (south of Highway 90, west of 14th street) Wednesday, followed by the north quadrant (north of Highway 90) Thursday.

