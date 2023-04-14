Advertise With Us
Pedestrian struck, killed in Monroe County

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a pedestrian in Monroe County Thursday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

According to ALEA, 55-year-old Patty A. Ikner of Monroeville, was fatally injured around 9:50 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Frisco City woman. The crash occurred on Old Salem Road, about four miles south of Monroeville city limits

Ikner was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

