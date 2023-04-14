Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Severe weather preparedness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds, we ask the question “How severe weather prepared are you?”

We’re in the peak of the severe weather season and roughly 45 days away from the start of another hurricane season. There are some basic things all of us need to know, including what to do when alerted to severe weather. Eric speaks with an Emergency Management Agency Director about preparedness and an upcoming town hall event desigened to help residents learn the basics.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.