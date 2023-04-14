Advertise With Us
Saturday afternoon, evening storms possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WALA) - Storms are expected in two rounds this weekend.

The first batch of storms will be along a surface warm front Saturday afternoon and evening. This line could be stronger closer to the coast. It will move from west to east across the area, ending by the evening.

The severe threat is generally marginal based on the current forecast.

A second line, potentially a little weaker, will move through early Sunday morning, possibly before daybreak. We expect a better day Sunday, with clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Next week is looking drier with cool nighttime temperatures.

