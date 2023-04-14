Semmes annexation meeting attracts many wanting to join city limits

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Many came out to Semmes City Hall Thursday night to find out more about annexation.

City officials said the more homes they have in the city limits, the more opportunities they have to grow recreationally and in retail.

The application is free and if approved, there is no additional property tax.

“I want to be here,” said Julia Porter, wanting to annex in. “Personally, I think it’s a great idea.”

City officials detailed to those not in city limits the benefits of annexing in, including debris services, maintenance of roads and right of ways, and the big one—voting in city elections.

“Right now, they don’t have the right to vote, so technically, they don’t have a say-so as to what goes on in their community,” said Jeffrey McKee, city planner. “Annexing in gives them the right to vote and a voice in the community.”

Presented at the meeting was a map showing Semmes city limits compared to the county.

Mayor Brandon Van Hook said the more houses within the city, the more likely businesses and restaurants will want to come to Semmes.

Some residents are on board.

“I love Semmes, and I love the community, and I think it’s only going to go up from here,” said Porter.

Officials also said the more houses they have annexed in, the more they can maintain public safety such as adding streetlights and reflectors.

