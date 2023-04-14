Advertise With Us
Semmes woman convicted of manslaughter in murder trial

Amanda Moberly
Amanda Moberly(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes woman who was on trial for murdering her boyfriend has been found guilty of the lesser-included offense of manslaughter.

Amanda Moberly, 37, shot and killed her boyfriend, Steven McManus, in 2020 in what she claimed to be self-defense.

According to MCSO, Moberly said the two had been arguing in the bedroom when McManus started choking her.

Moberly was able to grab a gun and shoot McManus twice at close range while the two children who lived at the home were there, according to authorities.

Moberly was ultimately charged with murder after investigators said her story didn’t match what was found at the crime scene.

Throughout the trial, Moberly’s attorney Jeff Deen argued she acted in self-defense.

Today, a jury found her guilty of manslaughter and not murder. Moberly will have her sentencing hearing in May.

Manslaughter is a Class B felony and punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

