Spring Fling Market taking place in Robertsdale this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shoppers get ready - the 2023 Spring Fling in Baldwin County is almost here!

The 2023 Spring Fling, held at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale, Alabama, will host 100+ vendors from all over the south! Shop with crafters, bakers, boutiques, direct sales, and many unique vendors to find the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.

Be sure to grab some food from the food vendors at the outside portion of the market. They will also be giving out complimentary shopping bags to the first 100 customers!

Baldwin County Boss Babes love to give back to the community. They are requesting a $2 donation for entry to benefit a local non-profit group in Baldwin County. You can keep up with the Baldwin County Boss Babes on their Facebook page.

Event Details:

April 15, 2023

10 AM - 4 PM

19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Admission: $2 suggested donation

