Theodore man admits to making pipe bombs, seeking help blowing up truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man with a violent criminal record admitted Friday that he made two pipe bombs and asked a tenant to blow up the vehicle of another man, who was dating his ex-wife.

Charles Salvatore Zito, 78, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of a destructive device. He faces 15 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a prison term at the low end of advisory guidelines.

Court records show the case began in Bayou La Batre in November 2020 when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency marine officer stopped a van containing components used in the manufacture of methamphetamine. Two people in the vehicle told officers they knew someone who had a pipe bomb, and that tip led to Zito.

Zito served 10 years in prison in Florida following a 1990 conviction on an attempted murder charge in which he admitted to placing a hand grenade in the mail the previous year.

Zito admitted that he made two pipe bombs – a plastic PVC pipe bomb packed with black powder and a galvanized pipe bomb with end caps and a fuse – in the basement of his home on Cherokee Trail in August 2020.

According to his written plea agreement, Zito initially told investigators that he planned to use the devices to blow up the remnants of an old shed. However, he later admitted that he was angry that his wife had left him for another man and that he fantasized about blowing up his truck, according to the plea document.

The plea agreement indicates that Zito was adamant, though, that he never intended to harm the man. He told investigators that he asked his tenant to place the pipe bombs inside the truck but that he refused and then took the devices and hid them.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.