Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man visiting Panama City Beach from South Carolina is going home a lot richer than he came.

33-year-old Lequintis Long bought a scratch-off ticket from the Murphy Express on Hutchinson Boulevard, better known to locals as Middle Beach Road.

On Friday, Long claimed the one-million-dollar prize.

Well, actually he chose the one-time, lump sum payment of $ 820 thousand.

The Murphy Express gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The winning ticket was a 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

