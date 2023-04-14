Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off

Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man visiting Panama City Beach from South Carolina is going home a lot richer than he came.

33-year-old Lequintis Long bought a scratch-off ticket from the Murphy Express on Hutchinson Boulevard, better known to locals as Middle Beach Road.

On Friday, Long claimed the one-million-dollar prize.

Well, actually he chose the one-time, lump sum payment of $ 820 thousand.

The Murphy Express gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The winning ticket was a 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Strong storms moving out of region
It turned into a beautiful weekend for the third annual Kites over Mobile event
Hundreds gather for 3rd annual Kites over Mobile event at Brookley by the Bay
Judge to decide if fatal shooting qualifies as 'stand your ground' case
Judge to decide if fatal shooting qualifies as ‘stand your ground’ case
Pensacola man facing rape charge in connection with alleged kidnapping
Pensacola man facing rape charge in connection with alleged kidnapping
Sauers perp walk
Attorney for Faith Academy threatens sanctions on attorneys for student in civil case against the school