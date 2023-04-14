Walton County Animal Control officers help local veteran with his animals.

Advertise With Us
Animal Services Bureau Captain Angie Hogeboom says it became obvious how much the goats meant to Larkins. So instead of writing a citation for the goats getting out of the yard they decided to help.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -For the past few months, Walton County Animal Control had received calls from residents about some loose goats on Elmwood Road.

“Going over into the neighbor’s yard, destroying flowers. You know goat things,” said Animal Services Bureau Captain Angie Hogeboom.

After responding a few times animal control officers started to get to know James Larkins, the goats’ owner, they soon learned more about the situation.

“They found out that he was a veteran, that his house had burned down and that he was going through some medical issues,” said Hogeboom.

Animal Services Bureau Captain Angie Hogeboom says it became obvious how much the goats meant to Larkins. So instead of writing a citation for the goats getting out of the yard they decided to help.

“They all pitched in together different materials. One of the girls who works here at the animal shelter, Marissa, she went out and bought materials that they needed,” added Hogeboom. “They found fencing that was donated.

After getting all the materials together, the officers went back out to the house to fix the fence. Larkins even pitched in where he could. After about three hours the goats were safe inside their brand-new fence. And their owner couldn’t be happier.

“You can tell that he has a lot of care in them,” said Hogeboom. “They said he is a great guy, extremely funny and he was very very appreciative.”

Hogeboom says this isn’t the first time the team has pitched in to help someone in need. Seeing the smile on Larkins’ face was all worth it.

“They have servant’s hearts and like I said they found a need and they filled a need,” said Hogeboom. “That was more important than taking his animals from him. He’s a veteran so we owe him.”

