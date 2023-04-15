Attorney for Faith Academy threatens sanctions on attorney’s for student in civil case against the school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A blistering response from an attorney representing Faith Academy in a civil case involving a student who allegedly had sex with a Faith Academy teacher.

Lawyers for the student claim the school is trying to pressure the girl to leave the school, but in a brand new court filing, Faith Academy’s lawyer, Vaughan Drinkard Jr. called it “patently absurd”. He also added that the allegations that Faith Academy concocted a plot to pressure the student into leaving the school are “baseless accusations and conspiracy theories”.

Drinkard said if the motion is brought before the court, he’ll present overwhelming evidence refuting all the allegations against the school and he’ll seek sanctions against the girl’s attorneys.

This comes after attorney’s for the girls family said the wife of Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach, Jonathan Sauers, among other faculty members showed up to a recent softball game to laugh at her, ultimately causing her to strike out twice.

Sauers is accused of having sex with the student.

The student’s family has obtained a temporary restraining order against the school alleging they’re pressuring the family to sign a hold harmless agreement if the student wants to keep playing softball.

Sauers is out on bond. A judge granted him permission to leave the state to move in with his parents.

