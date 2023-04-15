Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gun found in quesadilla leads to arrest in Picayune

The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.
The driver of the vehicle was given a citation and released.(Picayune PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop on East Canal Street in Picayune led to a surprising discovery for officer with Picayune PD.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the passenger, Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. Officers then carried out a search of the vehicle, finding a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • tampering with physical evidence
  • possession of of weapon by felon
  • possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges

Latest News

Volunteers re-enact WWII attack by Japan aboard USS Alabama.
Visitors got to relive WWII aboard USS Alabama
The incident took place just before 4 p.m.
Police: Evidence of shooting at Edgewater Mall yet to be found
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
(Source: MGN)
Strong storms moving out of region