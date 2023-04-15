Advertise With Us
Heavy rains cause sewer overflows

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday’s heavy rains caused sanitary sewer overflow issues across Mobile County.

According to the Mobile County Health Department, the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board reported overflows at 10 different locations, spilling a total of 1.189 million gallons. The sewer overflows affected Three Mile Creek, Gumtree Branch and Toulmins Springs Branch, health officials said.

Meanwhile, the Saraland Water and Sewer Service reported two overflows. One was less than 10,000 gallons on the south side of Celeste Road, between Camelot Drive and Lafayette Drive into a drainage ditch emptying into Bayou Sara. The second involved less than 50,000 gallons that overflowed into a storm drain that empties into Norton Creek, the health department said.

In addition, the Utilities Board of the City of Bayou La Batre reported overflows from manholes at the intersection of West Alba Street at 5th Street and at 12885 Padgett Switch Road. The spills were less than 1,000 gallons at each location, according to health officials. The wastewater reached drainage ditches that empty into Bayou La Batre

The health department advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with standing water in these areas and when preparing seafood harvested from affected waters.

