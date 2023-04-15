Hundreds gather for 3rd annual Kites over Mobile event at Brookley by the Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It turned into a beautiful weekend for the third annual Kites over Mobile event at Brookley by the Bay.

Just look up! That’s what hundreds of people did this weekend for kites over mobile. You didn’t need to be an expert to enjoy yourself. Just a kite and an open field.

And it’s something that the entire family could enjoy.

“We brought our grandkids. Some of them anyway this morning. It’s good for them to get together. They’re interacting and parents are interacting,” Danny Langley said.

“It’s great. I’m just glad to see people out here like me struggling to keep these kids in line. I’m having a great time. I’m ready to start spring break,” Joe Russell said.

This is another year here for Joe Russell. And he’s glad to once again be able to enjoy this day with his loved ones and his vintage kite.

“We bought this one a few years ago. It’s kind of a family tradition. We’re glad to see it out at a different location. We’re really liking it so far. We’re just trying to get him up. We’re a little worried right now, but we figured before it’s all over with, we’ll have a little wind,” Russell said.

And they had plenty of time. It was an all-weekend event. Filled with food and music. A kite doctor was even on hand to repair damaged ones.

In all. It was a successful weekend.

“It’s a good community, city-wide or really county-wide thing to do,” Langley said.

Best part about it all. It was completely free.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.