Jags wrap up spring practice ahead of Red vs Blue Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama football wrapped up spring practices today at The Jags Training Center before the highly anticipated Red vs Blue game. The Jags have been preparing for about a month now and in that time, the team has come a long way.

The guys are looking good going into tomorrow. It was a nice light day of work for the Jags before the big game.

3rd year head coach Kane Wommack says he’s happy with what he’s seen from his guys over the last few weeks.

“All these guys are getting great reps at where they need to move forward for our team, but the exciting thing is the amount of experience that we have in those guys really starting to be able to hone in on those finer details that we maybe weren’t able to in year 1 and 2.”

A number of returning starters have missed all or most of spring due to injuries or surgery during the off season, especially on defense, which has given young players and transfers the opportunity to step up and show what they bring to the table.

“Now some young guys are getting an opportunity to understand what we do defensively, the pace that we play at.”

It’s year three now for Wommack and his staff. With 20 returning players and his coordinators back, this group is moving far beyond the basics.

“People understand the standard, the culture, the systems we have, offense, defense, special teams, so it allows you to focus on maybe some of those finer details that can get us from where we were a year ago to the next level.. and I think we are starting to see that. Our motto this spring has been to just crank the dial forward for your individual job and that’ll make the team better.”

Kickoff at the Whit is set for tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m. It is going to be a great day for the Jags to highlight returning players with extensive starting experience and introduce several new and younger guys stepping into larger roles.

