Judge to decide if fatal shooting qualifies as ‘stand your ground’ case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge will decide if a man accused in a 2021 fatal shooting death could avoid prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Raheem Catlin is charged with murder in the death of Larry Roberts at the Peppertree Apartments in January 2021.

His attorney argues that Catlin found Roberts and others burglarizing his apartment. He claims Roberts pointed a gun at Catlin, and that’s when Catlin shot him.

The judge is deciding if Catlin’s actions qualify under the “stand your ground” law. If so, Catlin could avoid prosecution.

No date has been set for the judge’s decision. However, if Catlin has to stand trial, it could start in November.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.