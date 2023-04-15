Advertise With Us
Mobile man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ local and federal agents

The big question...is what led up to this aggressive behavior
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in trouble with the law, accused of threatening to shoot and kill local law enforcement and federal agents.

Karl Taliaferro is charged with making a terrorist threat.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says they don’t know.

Burch says Taliaferro has been interviewed by a federal agency in the past.

They’re curious to know how he found the building where the officers and agents were working undercover.

According to the sheriff, Thursday afternoon Taliaferro went to the facility that houses their narcotics and vice unit....as well as intelligence and homeland security.

Investigators say he walked in and said quote “He will shoot up the place.”

This caused the facility to go on lockdown.

The sheriff says Taliaferro didn’t get too far after making that threat.

He was tracked down and arrested on Main Street in Prichard.

Sheriff Burch says he was in the car with two other people acting strange.

“Him and two others were in the vehicle when it was stopped and he had a little bizarre behavior even when they were trying to track him,” Sheriff Burch said. “Sometimes he just stopped in the middle of the street got out, walked, and got back in the vehicle and left again. They were all apprehended and brought back. He was the only one that was charged.”

Sheriff Burch says he will face additional charges.

Taliaferro has an extensive violent history according to Metro Jail records including charges of 1st-degree rape, burglary, and robbery.

