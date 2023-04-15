Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a car in Madison Co.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine from the west coast to the North Alabama area.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say agents arrested Michael Dewayne Scott, 62, on March 17 on Highway 72 in Madison County.

Scott was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents discovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of Scott’s car.

According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Strong storms moving out of region
It turned into a beautiful weekend for the third annual Kites over Mobile event
Hundreds gather for 3rd annual Kites over Mobile event at Brookley by the Bay
AHA, state working to distribute $100 million in hospital funds
State health leaders working to allocate $100 million to local hospitals
Judge to decide if fatal shooting qualifies as 'stand your ground' case
Judge to decide if fatal shooting qualifies as ‘stand your ground’ case