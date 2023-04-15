Advertise With Us
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant

MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City mother was convicted after leaving her infant in a car for hours, resulting in the child’s death.

Megan Dauphin was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child Friday. She taken into custody and ordered to be held without bond.

In September 2020, Dauphin was accused of leaving her 7-week-old infant in a hot car while she was inside her home under the influence of meth.

When police first responded to Dauphin’s home on Canal Avenue, they found her baby was left in the car for several hours. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officials say they found drug paraphernalia in the home that was consistent with the use of meth. A blood analysis showed Dauphin was under the influence of meth the morning she left the child in the car.

Circuit Court Judge Dustin Stephenson set sentencing for May 3rd. Dauphin faces up to 30 years in prison.

