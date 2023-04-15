Pensacola man facing rape charge in connection with alleged kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man has been indicted on a rape charge stemming from an alleged kidnapping in 2021 at Troubadors Country Saloon in Mobile.

A Mobile County grand jury indicting Morris Linson Jr. on a first-degree rape charge. Linson was originally charged with kidnapping after Mobile police say he snatched an intoxicated 18-year-old girl from the bar’s parking lot. The new indictment says Linson engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl, but she was “incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated.”

Investigators said Linson eventually dumped the girl on the University of South Alabama’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.