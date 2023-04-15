Advertise With Us
Police: Evidence of shooting at Edgewater Mall yet to be found

Biloxi Police are currently investigating after reports of gunshots sent people running outside of Edgewater Mall.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are currently investigating after reports of gunshots sent people running outside of Edgewater Mall.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. Due to the investigation and the fact they would close at 7 p.m. anyway, the mall will not reopen Saturday.

At this point, no one has confirmed that shots were in fact fired, but police are working to determine what shoppers heard that had people scrambling for safety.

According to Capt. Grandver Everett with Biloxi PD, investigators have been unable to find any evidence that a weapon was discharged.

“At this time, we are still actively investigating, but many of the officers have cleared and we just don’t have anything supporting that a shooting did take place,” he said in an interview with WLOX.

The mall is scheduled to reopen during regular business hours on Sunday once the investigation is complete.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

