Quiet morning with rain possible Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We’re starting off quiet, but rain chances will ramp up heading into the rest of today. Some gusty and damaging winds (60+ mph) are possible within the storms. Despite increased cloud cover and rain chances, daytime highs will max out in the upper-70s and the lower-80s.

Overnight, rain shower chances will continue. Temperatures will dip down into the lower-to-mid 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, rain chances will continue to begin in the morning. By the afternoon, however, the rain will begin to clear out. The early morning rain showers will keep us slightly cooler, maxing out in the lower-to-mid 70s.

Rip current risks are moderate this weekend, but drop to low as we head into next week. As always, know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper-70s return to begin the workweek!

Have a great weekend!

