South Alabama Jaguar close out spring practice with annual spring game.

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Coming off their most successful season in program history, the South Alabama Jaguars have made some pretty big strides as they gear up for the 2023 season.

“We’ve got so many returning starters and a number of experienced guys that I thought we took steps forward in all phases. Offense, defense, special teams had a great spring,” said Head Coach Kane Wommack.

The Jags put their skills on display for the annual spring game which followed a unique format with scrimmage sessions and skill position contests. This South Alabama team returns all but 3 starters from last year’s record-breaking season. That experience has already made a big difference.

“We are tremendously further than we have ever been these past two years,” said wide receiver Devin Voisin. “We just look more prepared and more excelled than we have been on offense and defense.”

Both sides of the ball had their moments with the defense coming up with key stops during the early scrimmages while the offense came away with a win in the redzone lockdown session. Head Coach Kane Wommack says both groups built a lot of momentum over the last month.

“I feel like our defensive line continues to shine. I thought our corners took a huge step forward this spring which was real encouraging to see,” said Wommack. “Offensively, our running backs are impressive. They have skill sets that we can utilize in a lot of different ways. I also thought our tight ends to a huge step forward.”

It was a big day for last year’s leading receiver Devin Voisin. Not only did he tie for the most points in the best hands competition. But he was also awarded the first number five jersey of the season in honor of late South Alabama running back Anthony Mostella.

“Wearing number 5 in this program means a lot, especially to everyone on staff and our players,” said Voisin. “It’s a real testament to whoever gets it, and it makes you want to be better, do better for everyone.”

With the spring season now behind them the Jags feel they’re in a good position heading into the next phase of the offseason.

“I think everybody has moved the dial forward for their respective roles,” said Wommack. “If we’ll take those individual performances and put those as a collection together, I feel we’re in a better position in ‘23 going into this summer.”

