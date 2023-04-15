Advertise With Us
Thrillville takes over Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Thrillville Fair at Ladd-Peebles Stadium through Sunday, April 23.
Thrillville Fair at Ladd-Peebles Stadium through Sunday, April 23.
By Lee Peck
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rides, the games, and the spectacle of it all has returned -- Thrillville back in the Port City -- this year at Ladd-Peebles Stadium..

Not far after you walk into the fairgrounds -- a cage of motorcycle riders had the crowd not only watching but recording on their cell phones.

“I like it -- I really like it. I thought he was going to hit the other one... But he did good -- he did real good,” said one woman.

From death defying to absolutely adorable -- the Sea Lions -- are always a favorite!

“That’s my first time seeing a sea lion. Oh -- it’s the best -- it’s good -- I like it,” said two boys.

Some are already taking in the VIP experience.

“It gives you a good breeze -- it’s a cool chill ride. Gives a you good view of what’s going on. We plan on doing everything,” said one young man.

All the way from Atmore -- Thrillville is an annual destination for the Russell family. They too have their “must rides” that take their breath away!

“The one that goes all the way back around -- and comes back around... Yeah, yeah,” said the family.

Others are just sliding into the weekend without a care! -- “Happy Friday,” said one little girl.

And let’s not forget about all that mouth watering delicious fair food -- the funnel cakes, the ice cream, nachos -- and so much more.

“The kids can have the rides. I got a little turkey leg here. It’s pretty good too. Lee: looks good. -- Yeah, it’s good,” said one man.

Word to the wise though -- do the rides before the food. You’ll thank us later.

“It was alright -- I started crying. (laughing). Yeah -- it was scary. Lee: I heard some screaming. -- That was them... That was them. (laughs),” said one group.

Thrillville is here through Sunday, April 23rd at the Ladd. Safety is a top priority -- there’s metal detectors at the entrance as well as a heavy police and security presence.

