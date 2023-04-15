Two pit bulls euthanized after Chickasaw police say owner starved and neglected them

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - A man is sitting in Metro Jail, accused of starving and mistreating his animals.

Shane Robinson faces two counts of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty.

Two of his dogs had to be put down, a puppy was saved and put up for adoption.

Neighbors tell FOX 10 News they’ve watched this neglect for months.

Some said they could hear the dogs crying all hours of the night.

“For somebody to treat their animals like that, you shouldn’t have animals if you can’t take care of them properly,” one neighbor said anonymously.

According to Chickasaw police, an officer was called out to Robinson’s home on Ninth Avenue last month on an unrelated arrest warrant, but what she found was disturbing.

Two malnourished pit bulls and a puppy, all neglected with no access to food or water, according to investigators.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera say they’ve tried to go to the police.

“My husband actually was trying to report it because they were barking all night long and he was putting food over the gate to feed them,” she said. “They were literally caged in. You could tell they were being neglected.”

Captain Tommie McDuffie says the two pit bulls had to be euthanized because their injuries were too severe.

One of the pit bulls was chained to a tree with a spiked collar on, digging into its neck.

The other pit bull, was severely malnourished and aggressive, all according to police.

William Smith and Paula McDuffie live next door.

They say the neglect has been going on for a while.

“The animal control officer’s been here several times and they’ve left notes on his door. I’m not sure what all else transpired between the two,” Smith said. “But they’ve came several times about noise complaints and the dogs being locked in cages, things like that.”

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court next month.

