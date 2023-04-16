Advertise With Us
Another round of strong storms possible

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - It was a stormy afternoon across the Gulf Coast, with damaging winds pushing through.

Overnight, another round of storms is possible. The best timing begins after 4 a.m. and clears out by 10 a.m. tomorrow. Some gusty straight-line winds are possible within the storms.

Tomorrow morning, we will begin off in the 60s with coastal rain. Things quiet down by lunchtime, and daytime highs will max out in the lower to mid-70s.

Rip current risks drop to moderate tomorrow and low on Monday.

Things turn sunny and warmer heading into the workweek.

Have a great evening!

