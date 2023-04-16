Advertise With Us
Holiday Transitional Center community walk raises awareness for homelessness among women

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Holiday Transitional Center held its second annual Community 5K Walk at Medal of Honor Park Saturday.

The event was to raise awareness for homelessness among women in Mobile. The nonprofit corporation’s mission is to empower, equip and support women who are experiencing the condition.

Anyone wishing to donate or help out the Holiday Transitional Center can visit their website at holidaytransitionalcenter.org for more information.

