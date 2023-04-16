Journey seeks to retrace voyage of Clotilda

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An epic journey is underway to retrace the voyage of the Clotilda.

Redemption Voyage is in the planning stages and will take nearly 20 young people ages 21 to 28 years old from historically Black colleges and universities from around the country to travel on a ship from Mobile -- the landing site of the last known slave ship -- to its origins in west Africa. During the six-month trip, the students will be involved in STEM projects, collecting water samples to analyze pollution’s impact on the ocean waters, as well as studying climate change, among other tasks.

But most of all, it’s being described as a healing journey -- not only looking to the past, but also the future.

Audri Scott Williams, Redemption Voyage organizer, said one of the points of the trip is to allow students “to not only read about the history but to be a part of that history.

“And we’re seeing this as an opportunity for the entire country to be uplifted by just the energy that will come back that speaks to freedom. That’s what our country is all about,” Williams said.

Redemption Voyage will depart in November 2026 and return in May 2027 to the location of the first known slave ship in Fort Monroe, Va.

