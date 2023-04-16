Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard PD investigating shooting on Dairy Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road that left a teen wounded.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. FOX10 News learned a 15-year-old arrived at University Hospital in Mobile with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

FOX10 News has reached out to Prichard PD for more details and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Academy hearing continued to April 20
Faith Academy using accused ex-teacher’s wife to pressure student in sex case, lawyer says
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Samuel Grace
Mobile police release identity of person killed in Elmira Street shooting
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges

Latest News

Several wrecks snarl weekend traffic in Wallace Tunnel
Several wrecks snarl weekend traffic in Wallace Tunnel
1 reportedly trapped after wreck on Moffett Road
1 reportedly trapped after wreck on Moffett Road
Prichard PD investigating shooting on Dairy Road
Prichard PD investigating shooting on Dairy Road
Severe weather hammers parts of Gulf Coast
Severe weather hammers parts of Gulf Coast