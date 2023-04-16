Prichard PD investigating shooting on Dairy Road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road that left a teen wounded.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. FOX10 News learned a 15-year-old arrived at University Hospital in Mobile with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

FOX10 News has reached out to Prichard PD for more details and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.