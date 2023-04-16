Advertise With Us
Several wrecks in Wallace Tunnel snarl weekend traffic

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several wrecks backed up traffic in the Wallace Tunnel this weekend.

Crews took about an hour to clear the scene Saturday morning after a five-vehicle wreck snarled traffic in the Wallace Tunnel.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 heading into the tunnel, causing a backup. No one was seriously injured, according to police.

The eastbound Wallace Tunnel was the scene of another wreck just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said a motorcyclist was hit by several of motorists. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, police said.

Eastbound I-10 was down to one lane of traffic as crews cleared that accident.

