Several wrecks in Wallace Tunnel snarl weekend traffic
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several wrecks backed up traffic in the Wallace Tunnel this weekend.
Crews took about an hour to clear the scene Saturday morning after a five-vehicle wreck snarled traffic in the Wallace Tunnel.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 heading into the tunnel, causing a backup. No one was seriously injured, according to police.
The eastbound Wallace Tunnel was the scene of another wreck just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Authorities said a motorcyclist was hit by several of motorists. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, police said.
Eastbound I-10 was down to one lane of traffic as crews cleared that accident.
