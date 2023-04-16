Advertise With Us
STEM Saturday draws children to Figures Community Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Figures Community Center was packed with children learning the fundamentals behind force and motion as part of STEM Saturday.

Participants not only designed and built their own race cars but put them to the test using Newton’s three laws of motion.

STEM Saturday is the third Saturday every month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition to providing fun activities for the children, the participants leave with huge take-aways when it comes to science, technology, engineering, and math.

“The earlier we expose the kids to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, the more likely they are to pursue a career in those areas,” said David Hawkins with STEM Mobile. “So, we exercise our muscles early on in life. If we can exercise our brains just as early, the opportunities are endless.”

The next event is scheduled for May 20 at 3Circle Church, 150 S. Sage Ave., in midtown.

