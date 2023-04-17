Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting

ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting
ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Monday afternoon that the total number of individuals injured during Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party has increased to 32.

The number of deceased individuals remains at four.

Special agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting, according to a press release from ALEA.

Authorities say special agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.

Investigators are still processing the evidence and completing interviews in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, contact SBI’s Crime information hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at sbi.investigations@alea.gov or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or at www.215stop.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accuses MPD of selling his car
Judge dismissed Whistler man’s drug charge, but police seized and sold his car, lawyer alleges
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
Officials say suspected Brownlee street shooter, shot and killed himself
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Daniel Holifield
MCSO sergeant arrested on theft and other charges
1 dead after wreck on Moffett Road

Latest News

Monday, 29-year-old Denzel Jamal Blakely (left) was arrested and charged with one count of...
Gulfport mother, man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
Suspects wanted in trooper-involved chase
New details in trooper-involved shooting in Escambia County on Easter
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Singles in pods on Season 1 of Love is Blind.
Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting